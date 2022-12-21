Share:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Wednesday the partial shifting of its international flight operation from Lahore to Islamabad airport due to low visibility at night caused by heavy fog and smog in the provincial capital of Punjab.

“All international flights scheduled to operate to/from Lahore between 10 p.m. and 11 a.m. have been shifted to Islamabad from Wednesday night,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a news release.

He clarified that the arrangements of shifting the flight operation had been made temporarily to avoid the inconvenience of ‘prolonged wait’ to travelers. As the foggy conditions improved in Lahore, the flight-shifting arrangement will be reversed, he added.

He advised the passengers to contact the PIA call center at (021) 111 786 786 to get timely information about flights. Besides, the spokesman requested the passengers to register their accurate mobile numbers while booking tickets so that they could be conveyed the information about any change in flight schedule through SMS timely if any.