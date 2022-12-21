Share:

SUKKUR-Sukkur region Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Javed Sohanro Jiskani on Tuesday ordered comprehensive security arrangements for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He directed the SSPs of the Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts to provide foolproof security to the Christian community.

According to officials, the DIGP also directed the all SSPs of the region to evolve a security plan in liaison with leaders of the Christian community.

DIG Jiskani directed the police personnel to provide security to every event during Christmas and New Year. He also directed the police to strengthen the security of churches, places of congregations, missionary schools, guest houses, and hotels.

Security personnel in uniform and plain clothes would be deployed around Christian colonies and their business centres. He said the security plan was aimed at providing a peaceful environment for the minorities to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

He ordered the deployment of police personnel along with traffic police to check violations, especially by motorcycle riders.