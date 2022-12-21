Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Guard Rice and Diamond Paints emerged as triumphant in the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday. Nicolas Antinori hammered an impressive hat-trick in the Diamond Paints/ Sheikhoo Steel’s 7-6 thrilling win over Salam Polo in the first match of the day. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed (two goals), Usman Aziz Anwar and Umar Malhi (one goal each) also contributed well from the winning side. Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu fired in fabulous four goals while his teammates Agha Musa and Raja Arslan struck one goal each for the losing team. Jhon Fisher and Tomas Marin Moreno supervised the match as field umpires. Tremendous teamwork guided Guard Rice to a superb 7-4 success over Zacky Farms/Kalabagh in the second match of the day. Muhammad Ali Malik (with a contribution of three goals) was the hero of the match so as Taimur Ali Malik and Saqib Khan Khakwani, who pumped in two goals each from the winning team. Nazar Dean Ali Khan and Raja Jalal Arslan thrashed in two goals each for the losing side. Jhon Fisher and Omar Asjad Malhi were the field umpires. Phenomenal Ahmed Ali Tiwana excelled in Diamond Paints’ 8-5 emphatic victory over Newage Cables/Master Paints in the third and last match of the day. The major contribution of the winning side came from Ahmed Ali Tiwana, who cracked a classic quartet while Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) and Hamza Ejaz’s struck two goals each. Juan Cruz Greguol fired in four goals and Sufi M Farooq hitone for the losing team. Jhon Fisher and Amirreza Behboudi officiated the match as field umpires