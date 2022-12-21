Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition seeking the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan from the party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case. Petitioner Muhammad Afaq appeared before the ECP and pleaded that after Imran Khan’s disqualification from the NA-95 constituency following the Toshakhana reference, he (Imran) could not become head of any political party under the Political Parties Order (PPO) and its rules. He pleaded commission to remove Khan as PTI chairman and issue directives for the nomination of a new party head. Afaq, however, maintained that he was ready to withdraw his application if the ECP considers Imran Khan Sadiq and Ameen. After hearing the applicant, the ECP reserved its verdict on his petition. The ECP disqualified Khan from his Mianwali seat in October in the Toshakhana reference against him. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to PTI’s chief Imran Khan to submit comments in a petition seeking his disqualification for not declaring his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination papers. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by a citizen Sajid seeking the disqualification of PTI’s Chief Imran Khan. Senior lawyer Suleman Akram Raja, Suleman Abuzar Niazi and Azhar Saddiq appeared before the court on behalf of PTI’s head. Suleman Akram Raja contended that the case related to Tyrian had already been decided. The ECP’s lawyer said that this matter had been raised before the institution many times but the complaints had been terminated. The court asked the legal team of Imran Khan to submit their comments on the matter. At this, Suleman Akram Raja prayed to the court to grant some time in this regard. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till December 19. Also, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till next month in an appeal of PTI’s chief Imran Khan challenging the ECP’s verdict in Toshakhana case. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by former prime minister against his disqualification in toshakhana case. Barrister Ali Zafar, the counsel of petitioner, couldn’t appear before the court and his associate lawyer prayed the court for this day’s adjournment. The bench accepted the request and adjourned the case till after the winter vacations.