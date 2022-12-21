Share:

KARACHI England on Tuesday became the first Test side to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan with their eight-wicket victory in the third and final match here at the National Bank Cricket Arena. The English team, having restricted Pakistan to 216 in the second innings, comfortably chased a target of 167 to bring up their third straight success in the series after registering victories in Rawalpindi and Multan. Prior to the tour, England had won only two Tests in Pakistan and it was their first series win in the country since 2000-2001. An opening partnership of 87 from Zak Crawley (41) and Ben Duckett (82*) had given England a flying start while all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, promoted to number three, made 10 runs before the 18-year-old leg spinner lost his off-stump on Monday. Ahmed had put England in control of the Test on day three after becoming the youngest bowler in men’s Test history to take a five-wicket haul on debut. Duckett and captain Ben Stokes (35*) returned to the crease on Tuesday and their 73-run partnership pushed England over the line during the morning session of day four. England have made huge progress under Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum, whose high-risk high-reward ‘Bazball’ style has brought nine wins in 10 Tests. Prior to the change in leadership, England had been mired in a miserable run of one win in 17 Tests. Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they had played well in parts but could not keep the pressure on for long enough. “We were not good enough to fight back but, credit to England they played really well,” he said and added: “First innings, we lost back-toback wickets, we were good in patches but not good for longer periods and that cost us.” Turning down the impression that his batting is getting affected due to captaincy pressure, Babar said: “There is no pressure of captaincy on me rather I enjoy it. Captaining Pakistan does not have any impact on my batting. I try to give my best for Pakistan. It is very disappointing that we could not execute our plans against English team, which played really well. “We were playing without our main bowlers including Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf and Nasim Shah during the series. When you don’t have backbone of fast bowling, it is very difficult for the newcomers to come and perform straightaway as England don’t let the bowlers to settle,” he added. Babar said despite losing the series, there were many positive aspects for the national team and they would try to continue the same. “We will sit and try to find out where we lacked and try to do the best for the team in future,” he asserted. England Captain Ben Stokes termed historic 3-0 whitewash ‘a team effort’, saying he has belief in the teammates. He especially lauded 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed for his brilliance with the bowl and Harry Brook for his series-winning performance. Harry Brook was named ‘player of the match as well as the series’, after making 111 in the first innings in Karachi, his third century in as many matches. “Probably been my best tour so far,” said Brook