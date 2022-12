Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday in a response to recent terrorists attacks carried out by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), urged to rethink goverment’s policy towards TTP.

In an interview with an American media outlet, Bilawal underscored the need for a comprehensive approach to dealing with TTP saying that we have to cooperate with the Afghan Interim Government to halt TTP from carrying out further heinous attacks.