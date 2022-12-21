SARGODHA - The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city on Tuesday. According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Satellite Town, Istaqlalabad and Silanwali Road, and arrested shopkeepers- Shoaib, Mudassar, Riaz and Imran.The magistrates also imposed fines on them. Meanwhile, Special price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs139,500 on 58 shopkeepers over profiteering and arrested two others for violating law here on Tuesday.
