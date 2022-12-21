Share:

SARGODHA - The district ad­ministration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteer­ing in various parts of city on Tuesday. According to official sources, the mag­istrates inspected various points, including Satellite Town, Istaqlalabad and Si­lanwali Road, and arrested shopkeepers- Shoaib, Mu­dassar, Riaz and Imran.The magistrates also imposed fines on them. Meanwhile, Special price control mag­istrates imposed a fine of Rs139,500 on 58 shop­keepers over profiteering and arrested two others for violating law here on Tuesday.