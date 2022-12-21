Share:

GILGIT - Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Muhyuddin Ahmed Wani called on Special Secretary Finance Division Mr. Awais Manzur Sumra to discuss the wheat subsidy of Gilgit-Baltistan and the creation of posts for SPU/ CTD Gilgit-Baltistan. An official statement issued here Tuesday said that the meeting was attended by Addl Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Food Gilgit-Baltistan, Deputy Secretary I&C GB Islamabad. Finance Division agreed to work out a solution for resolving the prevailing wheat issue of Gilgit-Baltistan. regarding the creation of posts for SPU/CTD, Finance Division has sought some clarifications from Home Department GB.