MULTAN - Food controlling authority on Tuesday sealed a godown here at Bosan Road after re­covering 200 sacks of wheat hoarded illegally. District Food Controller Umair Sa­gheer said that wheat dis­persed on official quota in markets was found in the go­down. Thegodown’s owner intended to sell it in black in order to earn a huge profit. He said, “About 900 unfilled bags are confiscated dur­ing the raid from the store. The accused involved into the crime were held on the spot.” He said geo-tagging of the floor bags was being made at all wholesale points across the local division