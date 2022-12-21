Share:

ISLAMABAD- With an increase of Rs 3900 in price of 24 karats per tola gold, the gold rates reached all-time high of 178,800 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 174,900 during last trading day. The rates of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 3344 to Rs 153,292 from Rs 149,948; whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 140,518 from Rs 137,453, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 30 to Rs 2050 whereas that of 10 gram silver went up by Rs 25.72 to Rs 1757.54. The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $1808 compared to its sale at $1,796, the association reported.