LAHORE - The Punjab province seems to be in the grip of yet another constitutional crisis in six months as the two constitutional offices, the governor and the assembly speaker are face to face over the issue of vote of confidence to be obtained by Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on the advice of the Punjab governor. The Punjab governor had on Monday scheduled an assembly session for Wednesday (today) for the chief minister to seek a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly. However, Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohammad Sibtain Khan on Tuesday refused to allow the session called by the governor to take place in the assembly chambers on the plea that governor could not issue such an advice to the chief minister when an assembly session is already in progress. “Until and unless, the current session is prorogued, the governor cannot summon any fresh session as held by three-members bench of the honorable Lahore high Court in Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo vs Federation of Pakistan case of 1997”, he held in a two-page ruling issued by the assembly secretariat late Tuesday night. The ruling further reads that the question of confidence in the chief minister in terms of article 130 (7) of the constitution can be determined in a session which is especially summoned for this purpose. “Such a session can only be summoned once the current session is prorogued by the speaker in terms of article 54 (3) read with articles 127 of the constitution”. Referring to Manzoor Ahmad Watto again, the speaker said in his ruling that the court had directed that not less than 10 clear days be granted to the chief minister to obtain the vote of confidence which is the minimum time mandatory to be provided to the chief minister. “In view of the above, I give ruling that order of the governor requiring the chief minister to take vote of confidence being not in accordance with aforementioned provisions of the constitutions and the rules of procedure may not be processed any further, hence disposed of accordingly”, say concluding paragraph of the speaker’s ruling. Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has rejected Punjab Assembly Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan’s assertion that the Assembly session called by the Punjab Governor was unconstitutional. “The speaker’s plea is against the constitution; the governor can call a meeting of the Assembly for a confidence vote even if another session is in progress”, he said while talking to the media outside the Governor House after attending a consultative meeting of the PML-N also attended by the Punjab governor. He threatened that if the assembly meeting is not held at 4:00pm on Wednesday (today) and the Chief Minister of Punjab does not take the vote of confidence, the Governor of Punjab will seal the Chief Minister’s House and issue an order for election of a new chief minister. The federal minister further stated that Ch Parvez Elahi kept repeating that ninety-nine percent of the people in the PTI wanted the assemblies not to be dissolved. This is the reason we moved a no-trust motion [to avert assembly’s dissolution]”, he said, adding that Parvez Elahi himself said that he was not in favor of dissolving the assemblies. “A mad man and a stupid person is causing disaster to PTI and Punjab”, he said in an indirect reference to PTI chief Imran Khan. He said there was a consensus among the nation and the institutions that this crazy man should be stopped.