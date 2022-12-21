Share:

ISLAMABAD - chairman Special committee on Affected employees, Qadir Mandokhel Tuesday expressed his resolve to bring a bill in parliament for legislation on committee’s unprecedented decisions for effected employees of federal government. Responding to the concerns of one of the member of the committee Aliya Kamran, he said during 15th meeting that all directions given by the committee to the different departments in service matters would be protected by the legislation at the end. Similar committee known as Khursheed Shah committee was constituted in 2012 by the cabinet but the fresh committee was constitutional which was constituted by the speaker national Assembly which had more powers then the previous one, Mandokhel said. He suggested that such committee should be a permanent feature of the parliament to address issues faced by the employees during their services in different departments. Meanwhile the 16th and 17th meeting of the committee which was earlier scheduled in Karachi, would be now held in Islamabad on 21st and 22nd December, chaired by its chairman. notices in this regard have been issued to different ministries and departments whereas the special assistant to the Prime Minister Aoun chuadhry has been requested to attend the meeting in person to resolve issues being faced by the employees of Pakistan Tourism Department corporation (PTDc). All federal secretaries of different ministries have also been issued notices to appear before the committee to settle the issue of regularization of contractual and daily wages employees working for years in different ministries and departments and awaiting regularization. The ministries and departments issued notices for these two consecutive meetings included petroleum and natural resources, maritime affairs, defense ministry, ministry of energy (power division), ministry of railways, director intelligence bureau, industries and production, poverty alleviation, ministry of education, civil aviation, overseas Pakistanis, AgPR ministry of health, cabinet division, defense production, ministry science and technology, ministry of finance, establishment division and ministry of law and justice.