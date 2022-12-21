Share:

LOS ANGELES - The growing “Yel­lowstone” uni­verse has devel­oped a pretty clear formula, which starts with an older movie star espousing square-jawed western values, surround­ing them with a younger cast and the trappings of a soap opera. With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddling up “1923” takes the star quality to the next level, putting a shiny bow on a pretty basic package.

Prolific writer-producer Taylor Sheridan opens the Paramount+ series with a literal bang, framing this chapter of the Dutton family saga – joining the even-earlier pre­quel “1883” – with ominous narration that says, “Violence has always haunted this fam­ily. … And where it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” Ford’s patriarch Jacob Dutton isn’t looking for trouble, but he still appears destined to find it, running a mas­sive Montana cattle ranch in the period a few years after World War I and during Prohibi­tion, a time when cowboys ride horses into town and tether them next to parked cars. Dutton has a problem, though, with locusts having ravaged grazing land, and cattle and sheep ranchers vying for what’s left. If there’s going to be a range war, the main culprit will be an ill-tempered sheep owner (“Game of Thrones’” Jerome Flynn), who doesn’t respect Dutton’s fences or welcome suggestions that he sell part of his flock.

At home, meanwhile, Dutton’s wife Cara, an Irish immigrant allowing Mirren to rock that accent, presides over the ranch, which includes schooling a young woman that when it comes to priorities, cattle come before her wedding plans.