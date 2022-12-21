Share:

peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Minister Arshad Ayub has claimed that the establishment of the Hazara Circle Irrigation Department will address the long-standing issues of the Hazara people and bring solutions to millions of people’s irrigation-related issues. The establishment of Hazara Circle was possible due to the keen interest and guidance of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and will benefit the Hazara division’s residents in terms of agriculture and job opportunities, which has been a long-standing community demand. The irrigation minister emphasised that irrigation works and channels will greatly enhance the people’s quality of life and the state of the existing waterways. In this way, the creation of one new irrigation division and two irrigation sub-divisions in the Hazara Division has also been approved. The new Hazara Circle will have an S.E. posted in Abbottabad with the required staff. Haripur will have two sub-divisions, Tarnawa and Seri Saleh headed by the Executive Engineer (XEN). While Dasu, Bitgram and Mansehra sub-divisions will work under the newly established Irrigation Division Mansehra. Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Ayaz has issued a notification for the establishment of Hazara Circle after preparing a summary and getting approval from the relevant authorities. Hazara Circle will include the districts of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Bitgram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai Pals.