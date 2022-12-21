Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) request to halt the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s actions against the party leaders after the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in prohibited funding case. A larger bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Baber Sattar conducted hearing of the case filed by the PTI challenging the ECP’s decision and seeking to stop FIA’s action. During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice remarked that what would be the act of ECP if it received evidences of foreign aid to the party. He asked that what the petitioner wanted in the case and added that the federal government was yet to send the reference to the apex court. Justice Aamer said that the court wanted to conclude the case early but the petitioner could not start its case yet. The bench directed the petitioner to conclude its arguments early and after it time would be given to the other side. The PTI lawyer Barrister Anwar Mansoor submitted the written arguments before the court and contended that the ECP had no authority to send the matter to the federal government. He added that the ECP had sent the matter to federal government regarding dissolving the party. He said that opening of cases on the basis of ECP decision was also an illegal act. He said that there was a difference in prohibited funding and foreign aid and prayed to the court to conduct hearing of the case on daily basis. He informed the bench the FIA had registered dozens of FIRs on the basis of ECP verdict and requested the court to halt the FIA from taking action in this matter. However, the IHC bench rejected the PTI’s request to stop the FIA’s action into the matter and remarked that it was a separate issue. Later, the court deferred the hearing of the case till January 10. The PTI additional secretary general Omar Ayyub filed the petition through his counsels former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan, Shah Khawar Advocate and Faisal Fareed Advocate and prayed to the court to declare the ECP’s decision dated August 2. In the petition, the PTI lawyer stated that the petitioner is grossly aggrieved by the Fact Finding Report heard on 21-06-2022 and announced on 02-08-2022 by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He added that the petitioner being utterly dissatisfied of the Impugned Fact Finding Report, being contrary to facts and the law, additionally having been passed in excess of authority and in violation of the judgments of the Superior Courts, seeks to challenge the Impugned Fact Finding Report. The petitioner added that as the impugned Fact Finding Report followed by the Show Cause Notice dated 05-08-2022 (received on 06.08.2022) is of the respondent, being an administrative authority, and whereas there is no provision in law providing for an Appellate Authority to challenge the illegal orders passed by the Respondent, the Petitioner, has no other efficacious remedy available but to impugn the Impugned Fact Finding Report of the Respondent, in this present writ petition before this High Court. The PTI contended that the ECP has passed the Impugned Fact Finding Report dated 02-08-2022, based on incorrect facts, incorrect application of law, beyond its jurisdiction and in an unreasonable, irrational, bias manner. “The exercise of executive is to be exercised reasonably, rationally, proportionately, justly, without any bias or ulterior motive, supported by reason and explanation. The ECP, in the Impugned Fact Finding Report, has not adhered to any principles which regulate the discretion of an executive body,” said the party. It maintained, “The Impugned Fact Finding Report is tainted with malafide, arbitrary and without lawful jurisdiction, in excess of lawful authority and in violation of Articles 17(1) & (2) of the Constitution of Pakistan. The Impugned Fact Finding Report in fact shakes the principles of democracy and violates the fundamental rights of the Petitioner under Article 9 & 17(1) & (2).