ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed the counsel of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit his reply in a petition seeking the disqualification of former premier Imran Khan as a lawmaker for “concealing” his alleged daughter in his nomination papers. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition wherein he had previously issued a pre-admission notice to the PTI chief and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the petition of a citizen Muhammad Sajid, asking their counsels to help the court to decide if the petition is maintainable. During the hearing, Khan’s legal team comprising Salman Akram Raja, Azhar Siddique and Abuzar Salman Niazi represented him in the case whereas a lawyer for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also attended the hearing. Salman Akram Raja adopted the stance that a verdict in an identical case had already been announced by the IHC. The ECP counsel also endorsed the argument of the lawyer of the PTI chief and said that this matter had been raised before the institution many times but the complaints had been dismissed. The IHC Chief Justice directed Khan’s counsel to submit his written reply in this matter. At this, Raja prayed to the court to grant some time in this regard. Later, the IHC deferred hearing of the case till January 19. In this matter, the petitioner is seeking disqualification of the PTI chief, an MNA from the NA-95 Mianwali-I constituency, contending that all candidates contesting elections for either national or provincial assemblies are required to furnish an affidavit with respect of their credentials and assets. He said that one such information is about the children who are dependent on a candidate, and in this connection, Imran had wrongly mentioned two children including “Qasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan” and had omitted the third. He claimed, “The respondent no. 1 [Imran Khan] has deliberately and willfully failed to declare his daughter Tyrian White in the relevant columns of the nomination papers and the affidavit appended therewith, hence he is not sagacious, righteous, honest and a man of good character in terms of Article 62 of the Constitution.” He also said that “Article 62 of the Constitution, as interpreted by various judgments of the superior courts, prescribes that a candidate shall only qualify to be elected as a member of the National Assembly if he is of good character and is not commonly known as one who violates Islamic Injunctions; and he has adequate knowledge of Islamic teachings and practices; obligatory duties prescribed by Islam as well as abstaining from major sins.” The petitioner urged the court to summon the former prime minister and inquire about the reasons for the violation of Article 62 of the Constitution, which says, “a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless — he is sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law.” He also prayed to the court to question Imran for “submitting a false declaration and affidavit and as to why he should be allowed to be a member of the parliament … and may not be de-seated in all accumulated consequences for the violation of the Constitution and the law.”