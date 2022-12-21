Share:

Through new international research, it has been found that around 1 billion people aged 12 to 34 (adults and adolescents) are at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices like loud music-listening habits, etc. Estimations tell us that nearly 27 percent of children are exposed to excessive noise because of personal listening devices. And according to the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 430 million people have hearing impairments worldwide.

Concerning the rapidly growing issue, people can prevent hearing loss by turning the volume low at the time of listening to music. If one is addicted to listening to music then he must use noise-canceling headphones and people must stay far away from the speaker when they are at venues.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Kech.