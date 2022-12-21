Share:

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has finally moved the summary to remove Ramiz Raja as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

The IPC has sent a summary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to include the names of Najam Sethi and Shakil Sheikh as new PCB Governing Board members in place of Asad Ali Khan and Ramiz Raja.

“Najam Sethi and Shakil Sheikh’s names have been included in the summary forwarded for the PM’s approval on Tuesday,” say sources.

The summary required approval from the cabinet, they say.

However, the approval from cabinet members could well be sought through circulation.

It is worth mentioning here that Ramiz Raja was appointed as PCB chairman by the former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on September 13, 2021.

Najam, 73, first served as chairman in 2013 but had to fight a legal battle with Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf. He returned to charge in 2014 but Shahryar Khan was named chairman and Sethi was given charge of the powerful executive committee.

In August 2017, he was re-appointed chairman of the board but a year later, he stepped down after Imran Khan took charge as Prime Minister and announced his successor, former ICC President Ehsan Mani, as the new head of the cricket board.