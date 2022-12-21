Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Police arranged a five-day refresher course for its investigation officers with the specific purpose to bring an improvement in the investigation process and ensure professional approach during handling of various cases especially related to human rights, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad has directed to start capacity building programs for investigation officers of the force as he focused on professional handling of various cases. Five-day refresher course was held at Capital Police College, which was attended by 33 investigation officers of Islamabad capital police. Main subject areas of the course were basic and advanced investigation, criminal procedure code, Pakistan panel code, crimes scenes investigation, case file writing, community policing and human rights. The law officer of Islamabad capital police and experts delivered lectures and briefed policemen as how to professionally handle cases related to different issues