LAHORE - With digital growth going through a rapid evolu­tion, Pakistan is inching towards establishing a vibrant network of state-of-the-art Information Technology (IT) parks aimed at providing young professionals a launching pad to execute their innovative ideas and contribute to the national economy efficiently.

The software technology parks would not only generate employment opportunities for IT profes­sionals but also attract millions of dollars in pre­cious foreign exchange, boost the IT industry, and increase exports, once they are completed and be­come fully operational.

Currently, work on establishing the IT parks in Karachi at the cost of Rs. 41 billion and Islamabad at the cost of Rs 13.72 billion is underway. Experts believe that after their completion, they would provide job opportunities to around 35,000 IT professionals collectively.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq said the Ka­rachi IT Park would be a gateway for an innovative future and strengthen the economy. “Karachi IT Park is the largest IT project of its kind in Pakistan, which will benefit not only the citizens of Karachi but also the IT professionals and companies of Sindh and the rest of Pakistan,” he added.

The establishment of IT Park, Karachi was ap­proved by ECNEC on June 4, 2021 at a capital cost of USD 186.658 million including USD 158.416 million from Korean Exim Bank as a loan and PSDP local share of USD 28.242 million. The proj­ect, for which land has been acquired near Jinnah International, would be completed in June 2026.

A senior official of the IT Ministry said the technology parks must comply with basic infrastructure requirements such as cleanliness facilities and ample working space.