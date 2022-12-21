Share:

The joint investigation team (JIT) formed to investigate the murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif on Wednesday recorded the statement of the mother of the deceased.

As per spokesperson Islamabad police, the JIT also sought information on Mr Sharif’s life. The Jit will sit for its next session tomorrow.

The JIT has already recorded the statements of PIMS medical team.

Sources privy to the matter said the medical team handed over the photographs taken during autopsy of Arshad Sharif to the inquiry team. While the JIT has also penned a letter to the fact-finding committee to bring back the belongings of the slain journalist from Kenya.

Earlier, the JIT had decided to start probe into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif by recording statements of his mother and widow.

It was announced by the Islamabad police in a statement posted on Twitter after the special JIT, which was constituted in line with the orders of the Supreme Court (SC), held its first meeting on Friday.

At first, the JIT would record the statements of Mr Sharif’s mother and widow, the police said, adding that all relevant persons would be contacted in the investigation. A process to prepare travel documents for the probe team to visit Kenya, where the senior journalist was shot dead in October last.

The special JIT comprises IB DIG Sajid Kiyani, FIA DG Awais Ahmed, FIA’s Waqaruddin Syed, MI’s Murtaza Afzal and ISI’s Mohammad Aslam.

A day earlier, the apex court directed the JIT to submit an interim report on the murder of the senior journalist in two weeks. A five-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued the order while hearing a suo moto notice of the journalist s case a month after he was gunned down by the Kenyan police in a suspected mistaken identity case.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general told the court that prime suspects including Waqar Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed would be brought back to Pakistan through Interpol if needed. He said the investigation into the murder case solely depended on cooperation of Kenyan authorities.