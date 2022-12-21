Share:

“National Self-Help Approach Forum” was organized by a German INGO, Kindernothilfe e.V. Pakistan that provided a platform to the organized networks, local partners, media, and civil society to build supportive linkages towards the wellbeing of children. Kindernothilfe e.V has been working in Pakistan since 1978 to promote the education, and well-being of children and women's empowerment.

While talking Shahzadi Kiran, the Country Coordinator for KNH Pakistan, cordially welcomed all the guests and shared the remarkable journey of KNH. She stated that Kindernothilfe e.V. Pakistan has facilitated more than 30,000 children through 17 projects and 12 partner organizations under the Self-Help Group and Child Rights Programming approach.

Further, from KNH Headquarters Germany, Mr. Guido Falkenberg, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the guests who sincerely committed to this event and made it successful. He said, KNH is committed to working with its partners for the betterment of marginalized, disadvantaged children and women.

Furthermore, the National SHA Manager, Zoya Khan, shared her views about the SHG approach and objectives of this event.

Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) said “KNH is empowering mothers which is positively contributing towards children development”. Idrees Mehsud, a Senior Member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), appreciated the work of KNH and importantly highlighted the effectiveness of SHGs, which is protecting children from climate hazards. Mrs. Helena Paust, first secretary of the Germany Embassy on Economic Cooperation and Development Organization, stated that we are looking forward to jointly taking initiatives with KNH to protect our environment from climate change.

Syed Ali Naqvi, Fazal Hussain from labor department, representative of NCSW, civil society participants, German welfare organizations, and other national and international organizations that participated in this event stated that they will take steps for the better future of children.

Shab-e-Naz, National SHA Coordinator had an impact discussion with the community women and civil society members on the emerging issues prevailing in the society in the panel discussion. Furthermore, during panel discussion, women from SHG groups from different remote areas of Pakistan shared their issues, urged stakeholders, relevant authorities and civil society to address their community issues. She also moved the resolution and mutual agreements of discussions on child labor, women empowerment, and climate change.

The event closed with the distribution of shields and souvenirs while concluding remarks from Shahzadi Kiran, Country Coordinator in Pakistan thanked all the distinguished guests, participants and KNH staff for organizing this successful event. Furthermore, she expressed that KNH along with partners will continue to strive for the welfare of children and women.