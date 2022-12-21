Share:

peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed grave concern about the country’s rising inflation along with the incumbent federal government’s failure to provide Khyber pakhtunkhwa with the funds that were budgeted for the province. he added that this lack of interest has seriously called into question the federal cabinet’s credibility and ability to run the federation. Mahmood Khan expressed his displeasure with the federal government’s anti-democratic and unethical behaviour in a statement released by the Chief Minister’s office. He claimed that the federal government has withheld Rs 189 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province funds to cause financial instability in the province, which is an undemocratic strategy for advancing nefarious political interests. He clarified that the PDM’s constituent parties are endangering national interests for their political motives and have no policy for bringing the country out of the current economic catastrophe. The cost of basic commodities has risen above the affordability of the average person due to historically high inflation. Mahmood Khan asserted that the PDM’s constituent parties caused inflation to double after assuming power and used inflation as a justification for overthrowing a democratically elected government. This indicates clearly that the PDM’s constituent parties were never sincere in their claims and have no desire to address the problems that affect regular people. They just want to seize control to abolish corruption cases brought against them and open the door for corrupt politicians to enter the country’s political system. In addition, they are serving alien interests to hold onto power and further loot the nation’s capital. They have undermined the credibility of the nation’s accountability institutions to achieve their nefarious intentions. The Chief Minister clarified that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan is the only political figure who enjoys the uniform support of citizens from all over the country. Sweeping victory in the recent by-elections has proved that PTI is the only political party that represents the federation and that can represent pakistan internationally and steer it out of the prevailing crisis. The Chief Minister maintained that the political stature of Imran Khan is unparalleled, due to which the component parties of PDM are hesitant about going into general elections. They can witness their defeat because they have been exposed completely and are unacceptable to the general masses. Free and Fair elections will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the corrupt political union. The Chief Minister concluded that every legal, political and constitutional means would be adopted to achieve the rights of the province and rid the country of corrupt politicians.