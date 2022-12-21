Share:

A few days ago, the LG elections in Islamabad seemed to be underway with the PTI already issuing a standardised logo. According to the ECP, the LG polls were to be held in Islamabad on December 31. However, with the cabinet deciding to increase the number of UCs 10 days before polling day, the elections seem to be in trouble.

The decision is surprising and there is much speculation about why this comes at the last minute. The PTI, which showed readiness for polling day, has stated this action to be a consequence of PML-N’s insecurity and fear of defeat. This was implied by the former PTI MNA, as he called this latest development a pretext so that the PML-N could buy time and garner more candidates for empty seats.

Whatever the case, it must be asked why the decision came about so late in the process as the new task requires new delimitations. This is a costly and time-exhaustive process that could require several months and warrant a postponement. While The ECP is yet to respond, and there is much talk about whether elections will be deferred, a delay will interrupt the devolution process. There is also the logistical concern as most election arrangements and campaigning has been completed and further delay will involve more money and time to be spent. With general elections also due in a little less than a year, it is not clear where the process of the LG will stand with all the other political activity.

Elections in the capital were already long overdue as the polls should have been held within four months of vacancy. Whatever conspires with this situation, the importance of an effective and efficient local government must be kept in mind. Power sharing through devolution to local government is a dire need for a true democracy. Not only do LGs initiate a community’s development and economic planning efforts, but they are also important access points for citizen needs and complaints.