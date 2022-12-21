Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declared the action of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the officials involved in rigging in 2021 Daska by-polls null and void.

In Feb 2021, the top election body nullified the results of by-elections in the NA-75 due to violence and irregularities. It also initiated proceedings against officials for failing to ensure peace and transparency during the elections.

On the directives of the ECP, then Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar removed commissioner Gujranwala Gulzar Hussain Shah and RPO Gujranwala from their posts. An action was also taken against Sialkot deputy commissioner.

However, the officials moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the ECP’s action and a verdict in the case was reserved on Nov 25. They pleaded the high court to annul the ECP’s decision as illegal.

The LHC, in its verdict, annulled the ECP’s action, stating that it did not have authority to take action against the officials over misconduct as their departments concerned could do it.