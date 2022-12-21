Share:

ISLAMABAD - The election commission of Pakistan (ecP) on Tuesday announced that the local government (Lg) polls in Islamabad capital Territory (IcT) would be held as per the declared schedule. The ecP in a written verdict declared the Ministry of Interior’s notification as illegal, saying that the Lg polls would be held on Dec 31, adding that the decision had been taken under Article 218, sub clause III, 219 and 222. The federal government has increased the number of union councils of the federal capital from existing 101 to 125.