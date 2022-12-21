Share:

RAWALPINDI - Malik Muhammad Ali Awan has assumed charge of Vice Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Tuesday. Earlier, Services and General Department (S&GD) Government of the Punjab issued a notification giving charge of Vice Chairman RDA to Malik Muhammad Ali Awan. On this occasion, the Vice Chairman said that he will use all his efforts to align RDA with public aspirations and modern requirements. He said that RDA will create more convenience for the public as well as investors, builders and other concerned general public. He further said that all possible measures will be taken to solve the problems faced by the public immediately. Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and the Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa have welcomed the newly elected Vice Chairman RDA Malik Muhammad Ali Awan