Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Maqbool Arain and Sweden’s Jagoda Gajecka were elected unopposed as President and Secretary General of World Throwball Federation (WTF) for the next four years respectively. The general council meeting of the world federation was held through online (zoom link). The representatives, who attended the online meeting, were from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Canada, Sweden, USA, UK, Australia, Newzeland, Thailand, Singapore, Belgium, Brazil, Maldives, Kenya, Uganda, Turkey, Compendia, Malta, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Ethiopia, Basque, Liberia, Azerbaijan, Seryia, Germany, France. Italy, UAE, Quarter, Bahrain, Afghanistan. Besides President and Secretary, Ajit Kumar (Canada) was elected as SVP, Maarten (Belgium) and Waqas Qudarat Ullah (Australia) VPs and Paul Gorg New Zealand treasurer.