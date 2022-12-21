Share:

ISLAMABAD - The newly appointed envoys of Canada, Austria, Syria, Serbia, and the Slovak Republic presented their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi during the Presentation of Credentials Ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday. Later, the High Commissioner-designate of Canada, Ms Leslie Scanlon, ambassador-designate of Austria, Mrs Andrea Wicke, ambassador-designate of Syria, Dr Ramez Alraee, non-resident ambassador-designate of Serbia, Mr Dragan Todorovic, and non-resident ambassador-designate of Slovak Republic, Mr Ladislav Ballek also made separate calls on the President. While talking to the Ambassador of Canada, the President highlighted that there was great economic potential in Pakistan, a market of 220 million people, and investment opportunities, adding that Canadian businesses should be encouraged to explore the opportunities available in Pakistan. He further said that the resolution of the Reko-Diq project was a positive development, and expressed the hope that it would encourage further Canadian investment in Pakistan. While welcoming the Austrian ambassador, the President said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Austria, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union. He informed that Pakistan’s investment regime was very liberal, and Austrian companies should benefit from it and consider making investments in the Special Economic Zones being set up all over the country. Talking to the Syrian ambassador to Pakistan, the President urged the need for regular contact between the two countries at different tiers of leadership in order to further cement cordial relations. He said that Pakistan’s relations with Syria were multi-faceted and deep-rooted and that cultural, religious, and historical ties bound the people of the two countries. He appreciated the friendly gesture by the Syrian government to open group visas for Pakistani Zaireen and commended the decision taken by the airlines of both countries to operate direct flights between Karachi and Damascus. While talking to the non-resident ambassador-designate of Serbia to Pakistan, the President said that both countries need to work diligently to strengthen their bilateral economic and trade relations in order to bring them at par with the actual trade potential. He further highlighted that Pakistan offered tremendous opportunities for investment and cooperation in the fields of hydropower, communication, higher and technical education, industrial and commercial interaction, renewable energy, information technology, circular economy and waste management technologies. Talking to the non-resident ambassador-designate of the Slovak Republic, the President expressed the hope that the ambassador-designate would be able to contribute towards expanding bilateral ties between the two countries. He noted with satisfaction that the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries had set up a mechanism for Bilateral Political Consultations, which would provide a good opportunity to review the overall relationship and take new initiatives. The President further said that the investment policies of Pakistan were very liberal, and the ambassador-designate may like to urge the Government of Slovakia and businesses to take advantage of them.