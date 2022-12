Share:

SIALKOT - Police claimed on Tues­day to have arrested nine people with narcotics and illegal weapons. In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the police detained Hamza Asad, Qaiser, Rafique, Za­hid alias Molvi, Muslim Ali, Usman, Riaz Hussain, Raza Abbas and Fiaz and recov­ered 5.78 kg hashish and illicit weapons from them.Cases have been registered against the accused.