Share:

The political contest between the PTI and the PDM took another turn this week as days before the planned dissolution of assemblies in KP and Punjab, a no-confidence motion was submitted against Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in the Punjab Assembly (PA). As per reports, the document stated that members of the PPP and PML-N members of the PA have lost confidence in the CM to lead the house because of his massacre of democratic traditions. There were questions about why the PTI would not dissolve the assemblies immediately and allow the PDM to come up with a way to thwart this attempt, and this is exactly what has played out.

As per the constitution, if a minimum of twenty percent of the total members move a no-confidence motion, it will have to be voted upon. Thus far, around 150 members have signed the motion with more members expected to join from outside of Lahore. In addition to this, a no-trust motion has also been submitted against PA Speaker Sibtain Khan. This is being done to cover all the exits as it will strip the speaker of the power to dissolve the assembly.

Now before any steps can be taken to dissolve the assembly, the CM will first have to seek the confidence of its members. While there have been serious differences of opinion between the PTI and PML-Q regarding political strategies, dissolution of the assembly, development schemes, and transfers of public officials, party officials insist that the coalition parties will be sticking together and shall see this latest challenge through.

At the same time, talks are being conducted behind closed doors as PM Shehbaz Sharif visited PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat to discuss the possibility of making amends with CM Elahi by helping him continue as the CM once he parts with the PTI. Some reports also suggest that other strategies are also being considered, such as Chaudhry Shujaat using his influence to bar MPAs from voting in favour of the CM in the no-confidence motion. The hope is that talks can help avert this crisis without the need for such Machiavellian scheming which will only exacerbate the political crisis.

Despite the PDM’s claims that it is not bothered by a potential redo of elections in the two provinces, this would undoubtedly be a nuclear option that would change the pattern of the elections for the foreseeable future. Given the deteriorating economic and security situation in the country, it is high time for the two sides to engage and find a middle ground. Given how things are playing out publicly as this political contest drags on, both sides are coming out of this looking worse.