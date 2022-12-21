Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Tuesday appointed Sharif Khan as the new administrator of district Korangi, replacing Jawed Ur Rehman, after he was nominated by Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). According to the details, the charge of district Korangi administrator was handed over to MQM nominee Muhammad Sharif Khan, all the responsibilities will be given to the new administrator. Sharif was previously serving as the director incharge of parking at DMC Central. Meanwhile, the former administrator was advised to report to the Sindh local government board.