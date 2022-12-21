Share:

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is aiming to develop online courses for five critical categories within the undergraduate curriculum. The objective is to develop more pathways to learning via increasing accessibility, modeling courses that are on par with in-person education, and enabling students to proceed at their desired pace. Given the constraints for education within Pakistan, HEC must be appreciated for this valiant effort.

According to the HEC, the courses will be designed to be completely asynchronous but with expert precision so that each session is as informative and structured as synchronous sessions. It further stated that while some details will be hammered out later, all lesson and study materials will be available on PakistanEdX. This means that all a student has to do is log in and every resource they need will be available to them. Plus, the body has also given careful consideration to the kind of courses it wants to offer and after consultation with leading universities, decided upon Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, Quantitative Skills, Natural Sciences, and Expository Writing.

The online learning platform and courses seem to be all-encompassing so far and they fall in line with the HEC’s undergraduate university policies. This entails that these courses will be part of the formal higher education system and will be attributed credit hours, and minimum online check-in hours and will include checkmarks for progress. This adds to the convenience of online learning since everything is done through the official HEC platform and will incorporate the student into the pre-existing system.

We cannot deny that avenues to gain linear education are not available for the masses in Pakistan and this gap can be addressed by online education. As a more convenient mode of education, it is also more accessible for people living in far-flung areas of Pakistan as well as for girls and women themselves. They often face permission, mobility, and security issues but through this new step, access to education will be much easier. Online education also requires little infrastructure and is a cheaper method through which education can be encouraged nationally. Our resources are already constrained and it is good to see such high-utility projects being devised despite this barrier.

At the same time, we need to be clear on the fact that this is just one of the countless and extensive policies we need to truly achieve the goal of ‘revamping’ the sector.