Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday opposition in Punjab Assembly was finding escape routes as PTI had decided to dissolve the assembly.

He said Punjab assembly was being degraded. “We have no problem as we shall secure vote of confidence tomorrow”, he added. He also suggested Punjab government to bar former president Asif Ali Zardari’s entry to the province.

PTI leader said if the opposition did not agree with the Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan’s ruling, it must move the court to challenge the ruling. “Punjab governor Baligh ur Rehman ordered Punjab chief minister (CM) Pervez Elahi to secure a vote of confidence in the assembly within 24 hours but the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the governor to give him at least 10 days to proceed”, he added.

Former federal minister said ten members of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) had expressed their support for CM Elahi adding the PTI had called the session of its parliamentary party in Punjab assembly tomorrow. “PTI female MPAs have been offered Rs. 50million each for changing loyalties”, he added.

He said PTI members were also been asked to not attend the assembly session adding the higher authorities must take the notice.