LAHORE - Vice-Chairman Overseas Pakistan­is Commission Punjab Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed matters about the resolution of problems of expatri­ate Pakistanis on Tuesday.

The CM directed to solve the prob­lems of Pakistanis living abroad on a priority basis and announced the regularisation of contract employ­ees of Overseas Pakistanis Commis­sion (OPC) up to grade 9, saying that the regularization of 56 employees of the Overseas Pakistanis Com­mission had been a long-standing demand. He said that a special over­seas club for overseas Pakistanis would be created in each divisional headquarters and an overseas con­ference would also be convened soon to identify and solve the prob­lems of overseas Pakistanis.

For the convenience of overseas Pakistanis, one-window revenue, NADRA and LDA counters had been activated and district overseas com­mittees had also been notified; he said and added that overseas Pakistanis would be fully supported and assisted in every provincial department. “Over­seas Pakistanis can now get their land documents from OPC Punjab. With the fictionalisation of a 24/7 helpline, and can also register their complaints at any time”, he added.

The CM said that overseas Paki­stanis’ rights would be protected and no effort would be spared to solve their problems. He said that expats were our asset and the Punjab gov­ernment was committed to resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis. “We cannot forget the expats’ ser­vices for the strengthening of the na­tional economy”, he remarked.

Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan said that the steps taken by chief minister to solve the problems of overseas Paki­stanis were praiseworthy. He also briefed the CM about the perfor­mance of the institution.

MOUNTAINEER SAJID SADPARA CALLS ON PUNJAB CM

The famous mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office. The CM appreciated Sajid Ali Sadpara’s mountaineering skills and announced a grant of Rs1.5 million for the K2 clean-up campaign. Sa­jid Ali Sadpara had brought laurels home by scaling without oxygen. Brave youths like Sajid Ali Sadpara are an asset of the nation as moun­tain climbing is a sport of courageous youth and I pray for his further suc­cesses, he said. The CM assured to support the K2 clean-up campaign to protect the natural beauty and noted that mountains are also af­fected by climate change.

Sajid Ali Sadpara appreciated the support of CM for promoting the mountaineering and K2 clean-up campaign and added that waste would be removed from camp 4 to the base camp. A campaign was be­ing started in collaboration with lo­cal and international mountaineers to clean the K2 to promote interna­tional mountaineering; he added and thanked Parvez Elahi for the grant.

It may be added that 24-year-old mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpa­ra has scaled the K2 twice with­out oxygen and is a first Pakistani to scale the Manaslu Peak in Ne­pal. He also enjoys the honor of reaching Gasherbrum 1 Peak in three-and-a-half days.

Former principal secretary GM Sikandar and mountaineer Muham­mad Ali were also present.