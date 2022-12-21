Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reaffirmed the resolve to end the menace of narcotics smuggling through effective and timely cooperation. The resolve was made during a meeting between Director general narcotics control Major gen Mohammad-binSaeed Al-Qami of Saudi Arabia and Director general customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmad chadhar. During the meeting, issues of mutual interests, including illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and chemical precursors between both countries came under discussion, said a press release. Both dignitaries agreed to exchange intelligence-based information to control the illicit flow of currency and narcotics between KSA and Pakistan. Moreover, the delegates highlighted to strengthen cooperation and liaison for exchange of information on real time basis. “customs Intelligence with a focused approach has accelerated country-wide counter-smuggling drive with special focus on drug smuggling”, Faiz Ahmad chadhar informed the delegation. The Saudi delegation appreciated Faiz Ahmad over the recent seizure of high quality “Hashish” by his team in Quetta.