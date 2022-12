Share:

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,575,618. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,635 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 21 people tested positive for Covid across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 4,787 tests in the past 24 hours, out of which 21 people were tested positive. The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 0.44 per cent.