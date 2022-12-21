Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States have come closer with back-to-back visits by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the US. Bilawal discussed Pakistan-US cooperation yesterday in areas of trade and investment, education, agriculture and climate change. “Had a useful discussion with @ RepBera Chair Asia Subcommittee on Pakistan-US partnership in trade & investment, education, agriculture & climate change & how US Congress could support Pakistan in rehabilitation efforts to build back better and greener,” Bilawal tweeted after a meeting with senior congress official. The FM separately, also appreciated the continuous support of Pakistani-American community towards the development of Pakistan. “We are proud of the achievements and contribution of the Pakistani-American community,” he said in Washington. In a meeting with the Pakistani-American community, he termed the Pakistani-American community an asset for ensuring strong Pakistan-US relations. Bilawal had travelled to the United States from December 14 to December 21 for multiple multilateral and bilateral engagements in New York and Washington. FM Bilawal hosted and chaired the ministerial conference of the G-77 and China, the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system. The conference agenda included discussion on multiple challenges facing the developing countries in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the face of Covid-19 pandemic, climate-induced disasters and geopolitical developments. During the visit, Pakistani and United States officials discussed bilateral and regional issues particularly in areas of trade, investment, climate resilience and economic development. In Washington, the FM held meetings with high-level government officials, congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen, and community members. As Bilawal is in Washington, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price yesterday said that Pakistan is an important partner of the United States in dealing common challenges. He said that Pakistan was a partner when it comes to shared challenges, including the challenge of terrorist groups and we stand ready to assist Pakistan to overcome these challenges.