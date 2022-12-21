Share:

The Cold War was obviously driven by a very intense ideological struggle that was very clearly defined.

–Fiona Hill

In 1958, the Soviet Union and the US set up national exhibitions in each other’s country as part of their cultural exchanges. President Nixon lead Khrushchev through the American exhibition in Moscow during which the Soviet leader’s temper began to flare and he launched a verbal attack related to the Captive Nations Resolution as well as the technology on display at the exhibition. This prompted a back and forth heated dialogue between the two as Nixon was also not one to back down. Threats of nuclear war and ‘bad consequences’ were made but ultimately, it was a tussle between which system was superior, communism or capitalism. The entire debate occurred within a model kitchen, thereby giving the incident the iconic name, the Kitchen Debate.