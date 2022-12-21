Share:

PESHAWAR - The District administration peshawar organized an open court in Mera Kachori, a sub-urban locality of the city on Tuesday. In addition to Shafiullah Khan, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) for Peshawar, Nadia Nawaz Dogar, and Tehrim Shah, the Additional assistant Commissioner (AAC), officers from the subsidiary departments, public representatives, notable locals, and members of the general public attended the open court. residents of the area complained about power outages and demanded a reduction in the duration of the outages. In a similar vein, they complained about the low gas pressure and sought an increase. The locals demanded that streets and drains be cleaned daily and complained about the area’s poor sanitation services. They demanded that rescue 1122 services be made available in the region as well as the construction of a sports stadium to encourage the local youth to participate in good and healthy activities.