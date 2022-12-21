Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be restructured as the federal government wanted to improve professional capabilities of provincial anti-terrorism forces.

The premier expressed the resolve while condemning rising trend of terrorist activities, including the Bannu CTD compound incident, in the country.

A day earlier, the CTD compound in Bannu was cleared after three days and 25 terrorists, who had laid siege at the complex, were killed in an operation conducted by the Pakistan Army. Two SSG commandoes were also martyred in the operation.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director-general Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif told media that negotiations were held with the terrorists in the CTD building for two days, which remained unsuccessful, after which the security forces were given a green signal to carry out an operation to clear the compound.

In a statement, the prime minister said terrorism was a key challenge to the national integrity, which could be saved through collective strategy. He vowed to curb the attempts of creating anarchy in the country, adding that the state would not surrender before the militant groups. He also said foreign facilitators of militants and their sanctuaries would be eliminated.

Pakistani nation stood with the armed forces in fight against terrorism, he said while paying tribute to the security forces for rendering sacrifices for the country.

The premier appreciated the military operations - Raddul Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb - launched in the country to weed out terrorism, adding that the sacrifices made by Pakistani people and forces would not go in vain.

He said provinces were equally responsible for maintaining law and order, adding that the federal government would work with the provinces to battle out the menace. He announced implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to tackle the rising cases of terrorism in the country.