RAWALPINDI - The first two-day international conference on “Philosophy of Social Sciences” (ICPSS 2022) commenced here on Tuesday, at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) with the theme to bring philosophy back on the academic track. The conference was organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University with the objectives to bring the basic ideas, philosophy and theory back to practical lives. This conference will not only be helpful to promote research and developmental activities in social science and humanities but also to promote scientific information interchange between researchers, developers, engineers, students, and practitioners working in and around the world. About 100 research papers related to social sciences will be presented in the international conference, while senior academicians from famous universities of Pakistan including USA, Canada, and UAE will address various sessions of the conference. At the inaugural session of the conference, chief guest of this two-day conference was PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uzZaman while special guest was education expert Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, former Vice Chancellor, Allan’s Iqbal Open University, and acting president of International Islamic University Islamabad, Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Jamani were the guests of honor. Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, while addressing, briefly pointed out discontinuation in education policies and lack of their implementation. He said that the teachers must have diversity and knowledge of different subjects. He stressed to revisit the research policy of social sciences and the provision of more necessary financial support to enhance research productivity. Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Jamani said that academia and philosophy are closely connected to each other and it is the job of intellectuals, thinkers to seek the methods to implement philosophies to spread awareness about the nature, sources and social values of knowledge. He stressed for adoption of philosophy in our education and was of the view to bring philosophy back in the academic track.