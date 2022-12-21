Share:

ISALAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday slammed the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for announcing head money on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. PPP Secretary general Syed nayar Hussain Bukhari condemned the bounty announced by the Indian extremist organization BJP and said that this action had put India in the category of criminals. “The Pakistan People’s Party reserves the right to approach the International court of Justice against the BJP,” he said. The PPP Secretary general said that the mother of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Benazir Bhutto, had always condemned the international terrorists. “The dirty act of putting a price on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s head by the BJP leader has proved that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not only an extremist but also a terrorist organization,” nukhari said. He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s narrative about Indian Prime Minister narendra Modi that Modi is the butcher of Indian gujarat who massacred Muslims as been proven several times. Meanwhile, spokesperson of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and Federal Minister Shazia Marri said the threat to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by a BJP official was a very outrageous act. “The extremism of BJP has been further exposed by setting a price on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s head. The BJP is the vanguard of extremist and hateful thinking of RRS,” she added. earlier, Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lashed out at the ruling BJP after a saffron party leader allegedly announced a Rs 2 crore bounty on his head over his objectionable remarks against Prime Minister narendra Modi. In an interview, Bilawal doubled down on his “butcher of gujarat” comment against PM Modi and said his remarks were based on “historical fact”, but the BJP was interpreting it as a “personal insult”. “A member of Mr Modi’s party has announced Rs 20 million (2 crore) bounty on my head. So I don’t think the best way to disprove the fact that Mr Modi is the ‘butcher of gujarat’ is to adopt such extreme steps,” he said.