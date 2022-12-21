Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday lauded the security forces for carrying out a successful operation against terrorists in Bannu and expressed resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country’s soil.

The president in a statement termed the success a result of the professionalism of security forces and their unwavering commitment against terrorism.

He said the nation would always remember the sacrifices made against terrorism for national defence and security.

"The entire nation stands with its brave security forces on operations against terrorists, he said.

President Alvi paid tribute to the officials of the armed forces who embraced martyred during the operation.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured officials.