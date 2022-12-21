Share:

peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa Minister for education shahram Tarakai while addressing an education exhibition at the Board of Intermediate and secondary education (BISE) Mardan on Tuesday stated that the four-tier formula, as discussed with the Provincial Finance Department, will be used to promote Primary School Teachers (PST) and Subject Specialists (SS) as well as the rest of the teaching staff. Soon, cadre-based service structures will also be provided for IT teachers, he said in the event that was arranged to help organise that would provide kids with the chance to study overseas. regarding the impending reforms, the Minister of Education stated that all the educational boards have already received orders making the study of the Holy Quran a compulsory subject worth 50 marks from Grades 9 to 12. He claimed that it was Imran Khan’s idea to create the rahma-tul-lil-Alameen Authority and disperse this scholarship across the nation; as a result, on Tuesday, checks totalling Rs. 25,000 were given out to male and female students in the Mardan Board. A substantial sum was given to students, and under the “Stori Da Pakhtunkhwa Program,” college students who accepted positions based on merit received first instalments of Rs. 180,000 and complete instalments of Rs. 3,60,000. According to Provincial Minister Shahram Tarakai, the second shift programme began in roughly 1,100 schools in the province, where about 30,000 pupils are receiving instruction and for which thousands of teachers have been hired. According to him, early-age programmes have been implemented in schools serving students in grades six through eight, and about 3,000 school leaders have been hired across the province to guarantee that pupils are receiving a high-quality education.