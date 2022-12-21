Share:

ISLAMABAD-The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1138.37 points, a negative change of 2.78 percent, closing at 39,832.45 against 40,970.82 points on the previous day. A total of 265,284,415 shares were traded during the day as compared to 142,576,639 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.536 billion against Rs 3.811 billion on the last trading day. As many as 341 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 37 of them recorded gains and 283 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 33,588,424 shares at Rs 1.17 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 19,975,000 shares at Rs 2.29 per share and Hascol Petrol with 12,525,000 shares at Rs 5.26 per share. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 190 per share price, closing at Rs 8355, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with a Rs 49.33 rise in its per share price to Rs 1600.33. Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 116.00 per share closing at Rs 1432.00 followed by Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 90.28 decline to close at Rs 5250.00.