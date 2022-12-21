Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider Tuesday distributed the certificates of appreciation among the PITB staff responsible for the successful organization of ‘Punjab 3.0’ event at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). On this occasion, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said that Punjab is the first province working towards the adoption of the Web 3.0 technology. “The implementation of Web 3.0 technology in Punjab will create thousands of tech related employment opportunities in addition to helping the economy grow,” stated the chairman. The appreciation certificates were presented to PITB Admin staff including Assistant Director Habib Nawaz Khan, Admin Officer Osama Bin Fayyaz and Assistant Program Officer Muhammad Raza Iqbal Khan. From the PITB e-Governance team, Assistant Program Manager Mehreen Ahmed, Communication and Design Specialist Hafiz Syed Suleman and Program Officers Muhammad Mamoon Hamid, Syed Qumbar Ali Jafri, Resham Jamshed and Ali Sher received the appreciation certificates. The ASTP staff members who were given the certificates included Manager Civil Pervaiz Abid, BMS Engineer Muhammad Zubair and Facilitation Officer Khizer Abbas.