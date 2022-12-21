Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue1122) Rawalpindi commemorated the great sacrifices of 13 heroes of the nation, who lost their lives during Ghakkar Plaza fire fighting and rescue operation on 20th December, 2008. Of these 13 firefighters, four belonged to Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), one to Municipal Fire Brigade Rawalpindi, six to Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) Wah and two to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Islamabad. In this regard, a ceremony was also held at Central Rescue Station Rawal Road and Fire Brigade Station Liaquat Bagh here on Tuesday. DEO Emergency Rawalpindi Kamran Rashid saluted the martyrs of Gakhar Plaza and further said that lack of fire safety arrangements in high rise buildings is a major cause of such tragedy, therefore, we must ensure completion of safe society. Everyone has a collective responsibility and this is the need of the hour. In this regard, implementation of Punjab Community Safety Act 2021 will be ensured to make Pakistan safer. DEO conveyed the message of DG Rescue to the participants who said that we will not let the sacrifices of our martyrs go in vain and fire safety has been adopted as a mission after the tragedy of Gakhar Plaza. The DEO and other officers also paid a visit to Ghakhar Plaza and offered Fateha for departed souls of rescuers besides laying down floral wreaths on grave of Musa Zubair.