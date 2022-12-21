Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said on Wednesday the PDM and its allies were putting the country at stake just to save their rule.

Taking to Twitter, the former interior minister said the PDM was unaware of ground realities as the country was striving for meeting its basic needs. He highlighted the shortage of wheat, gas and electricity in the country. He said the price of wheat had gone up to Rs4,100 per maund and the stock market had plunged below 40,000 points.

Mr Rashid while targeting the incumbent government added that the ruling coalition was trying to delay elections. Only elections could restore people’s trust, he said. He also pointed out political instability, saying the speaker and the governor were at odds and same is the case with the former and current finance ministers and the petroleum and foreign ministers. He said the next 72 hours were crucial in the ongoing political situation, claiming that the Punjab and KP assemblies would stand dissolved.