MULTAN - The sale of Christmas trees increased manifold in the city ahead of Christ­mas Day, to be celebrated on Decem­ber 25 (Sunday).

“A good number of citizens belong­ing to the Christian community are visiting markets to look for decorative Christmas trees,” said a shopkeeper Hassan, who deals in decorative items in Cantonment area.

He disclosed that he had received many orders for the preparation of ornamental trees. The demand for trees, ranging from a height one foot to 12 feet is higher, he remarked. “The trees are available from Rs1500 to Rs20,000 depending on the decora­tive work done.”

Hyacinth Peter, an activist from the Christian community, said trees remain green throughout the year and they have special significance for Christian people. He added that people decorate their homes during the festival season with the pine tree, spruce tree or fir tree. “Similarly, some people hang evergreen boughs over their doors and window,” he fur­ther said.

Peter maintained that members of the Christian community believed that evergreen trees keep away witch­es, ghost, evil spirit, and illnesses.

“Some people used to put gifts un­der the trees during nighttime for the poor.” The green colour of the trees also represents life, rebirth and stam­ina required to endure extreme win­ter months, Peter elaborated.

Meanwhile, Government College Women University Faisalabad (GC­WUF) distributed Christmas gifts to its Christian workers and students.

In this connection, a gift distribu­tion ceremony was held at university auditorium under the aegis of Direc­torate of Students’ Affairs GCWUF.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq presided over the ceremony and distributed Christmas gifts. Speaking on the occasion, she said the university had adopted a comprehensive strategy to provide equal educational opportunities to all students irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. She said that Christians were an integral part of Pakistani society, therefore, they would be facilitated equally in the university.